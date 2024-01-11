COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon.

He made the official announcement on social media.

Harrison piled up 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season.

For his efforts this season, he was named the 2023 winner of the Fred Biletnikoff award, which is given the nation’s top wide receiver.

The Buckeye standout was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Multiple NFL draft publications project him to be selected in the top-5, and he will likely be the first non-quarterback drafted this spring.