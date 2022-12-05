COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opener against Notre Dame and played in parts of just three games in 2022.

This season, he caught just five passes for 43 yards for the Buckeyes.

During the preseason, he was widely considered the top wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft after breaking the Big Ten record with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021.

No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.