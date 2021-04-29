Ohio State standout gets picked in the top-15 of the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is heading to Chicago after the former Buckeyes quarterback was selected 11th-overall by the Bears.

Last season with the Buckeyes, Fields threw for 2,100 yards thru the air for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 383 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

In two years at Ohio State, he racked up 5,373 yards passing, another 867 on the ground with 78 total touchdowns.

He helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoffs the last two years, this past season reaching the title game against Alabama.