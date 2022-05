COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Jeff Goodman was the first to report the extension.

Holtmann will make $3.5 million dollars per year in the new deal.

The veteran coach has led the Buckeyes to a mark of 107-56 in five seasons in Columbus.

He has led Ohio State to four NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure as head coach. March Madness was not played in 2020 due to the pandemic.