Ohio State schedules future showdown with Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – College football powers Ohio State and Alabama have scheduled a future home-and-home football series.

The Crimson Tide will visit Ohio Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027. The Buckeyes will play in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 9, 2028.

It marks their first meeting since the 2014 College Football Playoff Semifinals, which the Buckeyes won 42-35.

The two programs have combined for eight appearances in the College Football Playoff, with three national championships. The Buckeyes took top honors in 2014, while the Crimson Tide won in 2015 and 2017.

Over the last 100 games, Ohio State has posted a record of 91-9, while Alabama has amassed a mark of 90-10.