Ohio State's Haskins heading to Redskins; Selected #15 overall

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) - The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the #15 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.



The former Buckeye finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy last season.



Last season, Haskins finished with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes.



He was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year, leading the Buckeyes to a Big 10 Title and a Rose Bowl victory over Washington.