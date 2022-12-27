COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will be heading into the new year still as one of the best teams in the country.

The Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0) have kept its No. 3 spot in the latest AP women’s basketball rankings after a successful trip to San Diego. The Buckeyes beat South Florida and Oregon at the San Diego Invitational to close out non-conference play undefeated.

OSU’s win over the Bulls did not come easy as a rally in overtime got them its 12th win this year 88-86. Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 30 points in the game to continue her stellar debut campaign in scarlet and gray.

In the invitational final, the Buckeyes eased past the Ducks 84-67 behind high-scoring performances from Rebeka Mikulasikova (27) and Taylor Mikesell (25).

It is now all about the Big Ten for Ohio State as they will play two conference games to end 2022. They start the week in Evanston, Illinois for a Wednesday night game against Northwestern before closing out the year in Columbus against rivals No. 14 Michigan at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

AP Poll (Dec. 26, 2022)