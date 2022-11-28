COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have been rolling and will have an all ranked matchup this week after staying put in the new rankings.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 4 in the post-Thanksgiving weekend AP poll after beating Wright State and North Alabama comfortably in Columbus. The entire top four of South Carolina, Stanford, UCONN and OSU carry over for another week.

In each of the Buckeyes’ past two wins, they scored 105 points and had at least five players score in double-figures. Star senior guard Jacy Sheldon did not play in either game and was seen wearing a boot Sunday on the bench while Ohio State beat North Alabama.

The past six games have been set up for a key week in the Buckeyes season as they face the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State will then have its first conference game Sunday, playing Rutgers in Piscataway at 12 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 28, 2022)