COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes moved to 5-0 Saturday after a 49-10 win over Rutgers, leaving them as one of the 16 teams in the FBS with an undefeated record. That record has kept them in the top-three.

Ohio State (5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new USA Today coaches poll with the top-five teams staying the same but with one major change in the order. Alabama returned to No. 1 in the coaches rankings with Georgia dropping to No. 2 after a narrow win over Missouri in Columbia.

After receiving four first-place votes last week, the Scarlet & Grey gained another three from voters, amassing seven total entering week six.

Two top-ten teams lost during week five: No. 7 Kentucky to No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 10 NC State to No. 5 Clemson. Kentucky was pushed down to No. 13 while Ole Miss got the ninth ranking. The Wolfpack are now No. 14 in the coaches rankings.

Five teams that were unranked last week have gotten into the poll: Kansas (17), TCU (18), UCLA (19), Kansas State (20), and Mississippi State (23)

After a five-game homestand to start the season, the Buckeyes will play its first road game of 2022 when they travel to take on a struggling Michigan State team at 4:00 p.m. in East Lansing.

Coaches Poll (OCT. 2, 2022)