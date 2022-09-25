COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 after a 31-point win over Wisconsin and have kept its top-three spot for another week.

OSU has been ranked No. 3 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, with the top-five of Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson staying put before October.

For the first-time since the season started, the Buckeyes received more than one first-place vote, garnering four votes in both polls.

Week four in college football brought multiple surprises with Big 12 favorites Oklahoma losing to Kansas State in Norman and the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly falling to Texas A&M. The Sooners dropped to No. 18 and Arkansas fell to No. 20 in the AP rankings.

A new Big Ten team paved its way into the top-25 as Minnesota earned the 21st spot in the AP rankings after rolling over Michigan State in East Lansing. Another talking point is Kansas just missing out on the top 25 after receiving 125 votes following the Jayhawks 4-0 start.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play on Oct. 1 when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

AP Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)

1Georgia (55)
2Alabama (4)
3Ohio State (4)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6USC
7Kentucky
8Tennessee
9Oklahoma State
10NC State
11Penn State
12Utah
13Oregon
14Ole Miss
15Washington
16Baylor
17Texas A&M
18Oklahoma
19BYU
20Arkansas
21Minnesota
22Wake Forest
23Florida State
24Pittsburgh
25Kansas State

Coaches Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)

1Georgia (34)
2Alabama (26)
3Ohio State (4)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6USC
7Oklahoma State
8Kentucky
9Tennessee
10NC State
11Ole Miss
12Penn State
13Utah
14Baylor
15Oregon
16Oklahoma
17Texas A&M
18Washington
19Arkansas
20BYU
21Wake Forest
22Florida State
23Minnesota
24Pittsburgh
25Syracuse