COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back where they were in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll as one of six unbeaten teams left in the FBS (Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU). The Buckeyes garnered 17 first-place votes in the coaches poll for a second consecutive week.

After a big shake-up in the top 25 last week, only one top-ten side lost on Saturday with No. 7 Ole Miss falling to LSU 52-20 after leading 17-3 in the second quarter. The Runnin Rebels’ first loss of 2022 caused a five-place drop in the coaches poll to No. 12.

The Buckeyes head on the road next Saturday for its first game against a ranked team since week one as No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park at noon.

Coaches Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

1 Georgia (43)
2 Ohio State (17)
3 Tennessee (2)
4 Michigan (1)
5 Clemson
6 Alabama
7 TCU
8 Oregon
9 Oklahoma State
10 Wake Forest
11 USC
12 Ole Miss
13 Penn State
14 Utah
15 UCLA
16 Syracuse
17 Kentucky
18 Illinois
19 Cincinnati
20 LSU
21 North Carolina
22 Kansas State
23 NC State
24 Tulane
25 South Carolina