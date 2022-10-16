COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — College football poll voters didn’t see Ohio State play on Saturday and still moved them up in the newest rankings.
Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll after not playing during one of the craziest days of college football in recent memory.
For the first time since week one, a wrench was thrown into the top-five after Alabama’s 52-49 loss in Knoxville to Tennessee in a game of the year candidate. The win for the Vols moved them to No. 4, joining Georgia, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson in the coaches top-five. Alabama was placed at No. 6.
Outside the top-five, three top-ten teams lost with USC’s 43-42 defeat to Utah in a thriller, Oklahoma State’s double overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 43-40, and Penn State’s crushing defeat at the hands of Michigan 41-17 in Ann Arbor.
The Buckeyes begin the second-half of its season on Oct. 22 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kick-off is set for noon.
Coaches Poll (OCT. 16, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (43)
|2
|Ohio State (17)
|3
|Michigan (1)
|4
|Tennessee (2)
|5
|Clemson
|6
|Alabama
|7
|Ole Miss
|8
|TCU
|9
|Oregon
|10
|UCLA
|11
|Oklahoma State
|12
|USC
|13
|Wake Forest
|14
|Syracuse
|15
|Utah
|16
|Penn State
|17
|Kansas State
|18
|Kentucky
|19
|Cincinnati
|20
|Illinois
|21
|Texas
|22
|North Carolina
|23
|NC State
|24
|Mississippi State
|25
|Tulane