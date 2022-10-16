COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — College football poll voters didn’t see Ohio State play on Saturday and still moved them up in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll after not playing during one of the craziest days of college football in recent memory.

For the first time since week one, a wrench was thrown into the top-five after Alabama’s 52-49 loss in Knoxville to Tennessee in a game of the year candidate. The win for the Vols moved them to No. 4, joining Georgia, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson in the coaches top-five. Alabama was placed at No. 6.

Outside the top-five, three top-ten teams lost with USC’s 43-42 defeat to Utah in a thriller, Oklahoma State’s double overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 43-40, and Penn State’s crushing defeat at the hands of Michigan 41-17 in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes begin the second-half of its season on Oct. 22 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kick-off is set for noon.

Coaches Poll (OCT. 16, 2022)