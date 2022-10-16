COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — College football poll voters didn’t see Ohio State play on Saturday and still moved them up in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll after not playing during one of the craziest days of college football in recent memory.

For the first time since week one, a wrench was thrown into the top-five after Alabama’s 52-49 loss in Knoxville to Tennessee in a game of the year candidate. The win for the Vols moved them to No. 4, joining Georgia, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson in the coaches top-five. Alabama was placed at No. 6.

Outside the top-five, three top-ten teams lost with USC’s 43-42 defeat to Utah in a thriller, Oklahoma State’s double overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 43-40, and Penn State’s crushing defeat at the hands of Michigan 41-17 in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes begin the second-half of its season on Oct. 22 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kick-off is set for noon.

Coaches Poll (OCT. 16, 2022)

1Georgia (43)
2Ohio State (17)
3Michigan (1)
4Tennessee (2)
5Clemson
6Alabama
7Ole Miss
8TCU
9Oregon
10UCLA
11Oklahoma State
12USC
13Wake Forest
14Syracuse
15Utah
16Penn State
17Kansas State
18Kentucky
19Cincinnati
20Illinois
21Texas
22North Carolina
23NC State
24Mississippi State
25Tulane