COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-40 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches polls as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 20, 2022)