COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes kept its unbeaten record intact Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern amidst strong winds and rain in Evanston. They also kept its top-two spot intact in the rankings.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU). The Buckeyes received no first-place votes in the coaches rankings and just one in the AP Poll for this week.

Saturday was a historic day in college football as three top-six teams fell to start November, shaking up the rankings drastically.

Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in the playoff rankings, fell to AP’s No. 1 team Georgia 27-13 in Athens. Clemson lost its unbeaten record after falling to Notre Dame 35-14 in South Bend while Alabama fell to LSU 32-31 in overtime for its second loss this season.

The Crimson Tide’s loss dropped them to No. 11 in the coaches poll, the first time since 2015 that Alabama is not in the coaches top-ten. Bama was ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll.

Ohio State is back in action on Nov. 12 for its penultimate home game as the Buckeyes host Indiana at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes have not lost to the Hoosiers since 1988.

AP Poll (NOV. 6, 2022)

1 Georgia (62) 2 Ohio State (1) 3 Michigan 4 TCU 5 Tennessee 6 Oregon 7 LSU 8 USC 9 UCLA 10 Alabama 11 Ole Miss 12 Clemson 13 Utah 14 Penn State 15 North Carolina 16 Tulane 17 NC State 18 Texas 19 Liberty 20 Notre Dame 21 Illinois 22 UCF 23 Kansas State 24 Washington 25 Florida State

Coaches Poll (NOV. 6, 2022)