COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 19-point win over Rutgers, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its top-spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State has been ranked No. 1 by the playoff committee in the second rankings of the 2023 season. It is the second straight week the Buckeyes sit in the top-spot.

The top-four remained identical to last week with the Buckeyes ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State. The Bulldogs had a top-15 win last Saturday over Missouri, the Wolverines cruised past Purdue, and Florida State took care of Pittsburgh.

If the season ended today, the Buckeyes would play Florida State in a semifinal. The semifinals will be played on New Year’s Day 2024 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be on Jan. 8 in Houston.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 7, 2023)

1 Ohio State 2 Georgia 3 Michigan 4 Florida State

Ohio State will look to improve to 10-0 as they host Michigan State on Saturday in primetime from Ohio Stadium. That game will be broadcast on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Rivals Michigan face by far its toughest test of the season as they travel to No. 10 Penn State for a noon game. The Seminoles will welcome rivals Miami at 3:30 p.m. while Georgia is set to host No. 9 Ole Miss in primetime.

The first two teams out of the playoff are No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.