COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 19-point win over Rutgers, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its top-spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Ohio State has been ranked No. 1 by the playoff committee in the second rankings of the 2023 season. It is the second straight week the Buckeyes sit in the top-spot.
The top-four remained identical to last week with the Buckeyes ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State. The Bulldogs had a top-15 win last Saturday over Missouri, the Wolverines cruised past Purdue, and Florida State took care of Pittsburgh.
If the season ended today, the Buckeyes would play Florida State in a semifinal. The semifinals will be played on New Year’s Day 2024 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be on Jan. 8 in Houston.
College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 7, 2023)
|1
|Ohio State
|2
|Georgia
|3
|Michigan
|4
|Florida State
Ohio State will look to improve to 10-0 as they host Michigan State on Saturday in primetime from Ohio Stadium. That game will be broadcast on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.
Rivals Michigan face by far its toughest test of the season as they travel to No. 10 Penn State for a noon game. The Seminoles will welcome rivals Miami at 3:30 p.m. while Georgia is set to host No. 9 Ole Miss in primetime.
The first two teams out of the playoff are No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.
|5
|Washington
|6
|Oregon
|7
|Texas
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Ole Miss
|10
|Penn State
|11
|Louisville
|12
|Oregon State
|13
|Tennessee
|14
|Missouri
|15
|Oklahoma State
|16
|Kansas
|17
|Oklahoma
|18
|Utah
|19
|LSU
|20
|Notre Dame
|21
|Arizona
|22
|Iowa
|23
|Tulane
|24
|North Carolina
|25
|Kansas State