Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declares for NFL draft

The draft is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justin Fields made official Monday what had been expected, that the quarterback will leave Ohio State after his junior season and make himself available for the NFL draft.

Fields, 6 feet 3 and 228 pounds from Kennesaw, Georgia, leaves Ohio State with a 20-2 record as the starter after transferring from Georgia before the 2019 season. He announced his decision in a post on social media.

“My path to The Ohio State University was not a direct one, but I could not have asked for a better final destination,” Fields wrote in the post. “Buckeye Nation, you immediately adopted me as your own and for that I am forever grateful. It has been the honor of my life to wear the Scarlet and Gray and represent The Ohio State University.”

Fields is projected as a first-round draft pick, usually ranking behind Trevor Lawrence of Clemson among quarterbacks. The first overall pick in the draft is held by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coached by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The draft is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.