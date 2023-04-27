COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the #2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday.

The Buckeyes quarterback was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and leaves Ohio State with 16 passing and total offense records.

Stroud threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns this past season. His 8,123 career passing yards are the second most in program history.

As a starter, he won 21 games for the Buckeyes and led the nation in pass efficiency rating (177.7) in 2022.

Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.