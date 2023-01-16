COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has announced that he is officially entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

There had been recent speculation that the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist could potentially return to the Buckeyes for one more season.

He made the announcement official on a social media post stating, “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

This past season, Stroud piled up 3,688 passing yards with 41 touchdowns. He sits in second place behind J.T. Barrett in both career passing yards and touchdown passes.

Stroud thanked the Ohio State community for his experiences in Columbus.

“To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family.”

He is expected to be selected near the top of the first round of this year’s draft.