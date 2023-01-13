COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State has promoted former Buckeye standout and NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

He replaces Kevin Wilson who was recently hired as the head coach at Tulsa.

Hartline has steadily risen up the coaching ranks at Ohio State since joining the staff.

Last season, he served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Hartline began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach under Urban Meyer in 2017. He was promoted to interim receivers coach in 2017 and took over the position permanently in 2019.

Following a standout career at Ohio State, Hartline was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

In 2015, he signed with the Browns in free agency. He caught 46 passes with Cleveland for 523 yards and two touchdowns.