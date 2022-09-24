COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State dips its toes into conference waters tonight as it hosts the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State (3-0) has won eight straight over the Badgers and 11 of the last 12 contests. The last time Wisconsin (2-1) defeated the Buckeyes was a 33-29 victory in Columbus in 2011.

The Buckeyes enter the game first in the country in total offense (565.3 yards per game) while Wisconsin is 11th in total defense (246.0 per game). OSU’s passing attack has been on a tear, with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2022. It may have to work a bit harder than usual, though, as Wisconsin has allowed only one touchdown pass and picked off seven passes.

First Quarter

Ohio State gets big plays early, with CJ Stroud hitting passes of 18 yards to Marvin Harrison Jr, 22 yards to Cade Stover and 34 yards to Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson on a 10 yard run. Miyan Williams caps the drive with a two yard touchdown run right behind center Luke Wypler, Buckeyes lead 7-0.

Ohio State covered 88 yards in six plays and under three minutes.

Wisconsin gained a first down on its initial drive, but Graham Mertz threw behind his receiver and was intercepted by OSU safety Tanner McCalister, who returned the ball to the Badgers 16-yard line. After a three-yard run by Henderson on first down, Stroud rolled left then threw right to a wide open Stover, who leapt a defender and found the end zone from 13 yards out. It took Ohio State just two plays to go up two touchdowns, and it could be danger time for Wisconsin, which does not have an offense designed to come back from big deficits.