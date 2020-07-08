Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ohio State pauses voluntary workouts following latest COVID-19 testing

Sports

The university is not sharing specific information regarding the test results

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio State University logo

Credit: AP and bpcraddock/Pixabay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Voluntary workouts at Ohio State University have been paused after receiving the most recent results from COVID-19 testing.

Current Buckeye teams conducting voluntary workouts include football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing specific information regarding the test results.

When student athletes test positive, they are required to quarantine for at least 14 days. They receive daily check-ups from the medical staff of the department of athletics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award