Ohio State pauses voluntary workouts following latest COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Voluntary workouts at Ohio State University have been paused after receiving the most recent results from COVID-19 testing.

Current Buckeye teams conducting voluntary workouts include football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing specific information regarding the test results.

When student athletes test positive, they are required to quarantine for at least 14 days. They receive daily check-ups from the medical staff of the department of athletics.