LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was selected 69th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Petit-Frere played in 35 games between 2018-2021 and started 20 times.

Last season, the junior earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Petit-Frere helped the Buckeyes rank No. 1 in the nation in 2021 in both total offense and scoring offense.