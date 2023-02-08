COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s tennis team is now the No. 1 ranked squad after beating No. 6 Texas this past weekend.

Top-ranked Virginia lost allowing the Buckeyes to take the No. 1 spot.

The Buckeyes actually play at Virginia later this week after they take on another top-10 opponent in Wake Forest.

“I want to play everybody in the top 10, so I think we have a shot this year to play everybody and we did last year,” OSU men’s head coach Ty Tucker said. “You know you would rather have them at home but the court is the same size everywhere so we’ve got to go play.”

The OSU women’s team also got a shutout top-10 win last weekend over No. 5 Georgia. Both Buckeye teams are undefeated this season.

“We have a veteran team this year. We have a lot of kids that have been it for four years, with the COVID year five years some of them, so I think they know what to expect,” OSU women’s head coach Melissa Schaub said. “Every day [we’re] just trying to prepare as well as we can . . . so far so good.”

The women’s team will be competing at the ITA Indoor National Team Championship this weekend in Seattle starting with a matchup against Auburn on at noon Friday.