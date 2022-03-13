COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State received a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will face Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.
The Buckeyes limp into March Madness having lost four of their last five games, including losses to Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern — three of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season. OSU’s loss to Penn State came in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Ohio State has played its last three games without forward Kyle Young who has been in concussion protocol. Zed Key missed OSU’s game against the Nittany Lions as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.
OSU lost its first round game last year as a No. 2 seed to No. 15 Oral Roberts.
The Buckeyes have not made it out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2013 when they lost to Wichita State in the Elite 8.
SOUTH REGION
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant
- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU
- No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB
- No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
- No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago
- No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware
One other Ohio team, No. 13 Akron, will face No. 4 UCLA Thursday in Portland.