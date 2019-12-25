Ohio State meets Clemson in Fiesta Bowl, again

Buckeyes are ranked the highest since College Football playoff began in 2014

Ryan Day is 16-0 as head coach of Ohio State

GLENDALE, Arizona (WKBN) – The defending champion Clemson meets Ohio State in a rematch of the 2016 matchup (on January 9, 2017) where the Tigers knocked off the Buckeyes – 31-0 – before winning the national championship over Alabama (35-31) in Tampa.

Fast forward three years, they’re back at it again from the same venue (name changed from University of Phoenix Stadium to State Farm Stadium).

Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney is in search of his 3rd National championship in four years with Trevor Lawrence leading his Tigers to an unbeaten season. On the other hand, coach Ryan Day has not lost a game in 16 tries as the head man at Ohio State. His group is led by an explosive offense with QB Justin Fields at the controls. On defense, Chase Young leads the unit with 16 ½ quarterback sacks.

The winner will face either Oklahoma or Louisiana State on January 13 in the National title tilt.

2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

December 28, 2019 at 8 pm (from State Farm Stadium)

Clemson (13-0) vs. Ohio State (13-0)

TV Coverage

ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor/Tom Rinaldi)

Buckeye Blitz

Ohio State Bowl History

Overall Bowl Record: 25-25

-Buckeyes have won 5 of their last 6 post-season matchups (lone loss came in Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson)

College Football Playoff Appearances: 3 (2014, 2016, 2019)

National Championships: 8 (1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, 2014)

2019 Results

2 Buckeyes 34 #10 Wisconsin 21 (Big 10 Championship)

2 Buckeyes 56 #10 Michigan 27

2 Buckeyes 28 #9 Penn State 17

2 Buckeyes 56 Rutgers 21

3 Buckeyes 73 Maryland 14

3 Buckeyes 38 #13 Wisconsin 7

4 Buckeyes 52 Northwestern 3

4 Buckeyes 34 #25 Michigan State 10

5 Buckeyes 48 Nebraska 7

6 Buckeyes 76 Miami, OH 5

6 Buckeyes 51 Indiana 10

5 Buckeyes 42 Cincinnati 0

5 Buckeyes 45 Florida Atlantic 21

Big 10 – East Division Standings

2 Ohio State – 9-0 (13-0)

13 Penn State – 7-2 (10-2)

17 Michigan – 6-3 (9-3)

Indiana – 5-4 (8-4)

Michigan State – 4-5 (6-6)

Maryland – 1-8 (3-9)

Rutgers – 0-9 (2-10)

2019 Ohio State Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 48.7

Scoring Defense: 12.5

Total Offense: 531.0

Rushing Offense: 272.2

Passing Offense: 258.8

Total Defense: 247.6

Rushing Defense: 99.5

Passing Defense: 148.1

2019 Ohio State Individual Statistics

Leading Passer: Justin Fields – 2943 yards, 67.5% (208-309), 40 TDs (1 INT)

Leading Rusher: J.K. Dobbins – 1829 yards, 6.5 avg, 20 TDs

Leading Receiver: K.J. Hill – 51 catches, 569 yards, 10 TDs

Leading Tackler: Malik Harrison – 69

Leading QB Sacks: Chase Young – 16.5

INT Leader: Jeff Okudah – 3

Fiesta Bowl History

Record: 5-3

Results

2016 – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0

2015 – Ohio State 44 Notre Dame 28

2008 – Texas 24 Ohio State 21

2005 – Ohio State 34 Notre Dame 20

2003 – Ohio State 35 Kansas State 28

2002 – Ohio State 31 Miami, FL 24

1983 – Ohio State 28 Pitt 23

1980 – Penn State 31 Ohio State 19