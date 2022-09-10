COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

First Quarter

Ohio State kicked off and forced a three and out on Arkansas State’s initial drive. The Buckeyes nearly got home on third down, forcing a hurried throw from quarterback James Blackman. The Red Wolves unleashed a 67-yard punt, pinning the Buckeyes at their own three-yard line.

Third-ranked Ohio State (1-0), fresh off of a convincing win over No. 8 Notre Dame, is back in action today, taking on Sun Belt conference member Arkansas State (1-0) at noon at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes beat the Irish with defense, limiting Notre Dame to zero points and six punts in six second half possessions a week ago, and hope to have similar success against a Red Wolves team that tallied 58 points in an opening victory over Grambling.

While Ohio State isn’t overlooking Arkansas State, coach Ryan Day knows that his team has a decided talent advantage. The biggest challenge will be focusing on getting better.

“Once we walk through those doors and practice is over and we head up to victory meal, the game is done from the week before, no matter what happens, good, bad or indifferent,” Day said. “Because we have to move on because nothing we did last week matters. And it goes back to that term competitive stamina. Can we bring it every single week?”

“It’ll be a good challenge. They’re well coached and have good players.”

Ohio State could be without star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was injured in the first quarter against Notre Dame and finished with just two catches for three yards. Day has said he will not play until he is 100 percent and he is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday.