ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State will be missing 11 players for its college football playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia at the Peach Bowl.

With kickoff approaching Saturday night, Ohio State confirmed that six running backs and wide receivers will be unavailable for the match in Atlanta. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson announced they would not play in the postseason earlier in December.

Running back Miyan Williams, who was limited in practice earlier in the week due to illness, is available. Tight end Gee Scott is the only player listed as a game-time decision.

Ohio State Injury Report

Game-Time Decision:

TE Gee Scott

Unavailable: