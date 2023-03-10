CHICAGO (WKBN) – The 13-seed Ohio State men’s basketball team kept its Big 10 Championship hopes alive as it upset 4-seed Michigan State 68-58 Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes become the lowest-seeded team to ever reach the Big 10 Tournament semifinals.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 21 points, while Roddy Gayle Junior had 15 and Justice Sueing added 14.

OSU star freshman Brice Sensabaugh did not play with an injury.

Ohio State had just five league wins all season and has now won three straight conference tournament games to reach the semifinals.

The Buckeyes advance to the Big 10 Tournament semifinals on Saturday and will take on top-seed Purdue at 1 p.m. on WKBN.