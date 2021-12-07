COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day has announced that Jim Knowles is being hired as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator.

Day said in a statement:

I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it. Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches. Ryan Day – Ohio State Head Coach

Knowles spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. This season, the Cowboys were third in the nation in total defense allowing 278.4 yards per game. Oklahoma State also led the nation in sacks with 55.

Prior to his stint at Oklahoma State, Knowles spent eight seasons at Duke, helping lead the Blue Devils to five bowl appearances in six years. He also previously spent nine seasons at his alma mater Cornell, helping lead the Big Red to a pair of Ivy League championships in both 1988 and 1990.