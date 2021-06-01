Ohio State head football coach pays a visit to the Valley

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State University’s head football coach Ryan Day was in the Valley Tuesday evening.

Day was joined by former Buckeyes head coach and current Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel as the guests of honor at the United Way’s annual “Champions Among Us” event, which was held at The Lake Club in Poland.

Watch the video above to hear Coach Day’s thoughts on visiting the Valley, and the Buckeyes’ preparations for the 2021 season.

All money raised from the event will benefit the United Way of the Mahoning Valley.