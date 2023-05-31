COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh will remain in the NBA Draft and not return to the Buckeyes after just one season.

Sensabaugh appeared in 33 games with 21 starts in his lone season at OSU. He posted a scoring average of 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

For his efforts, he was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference.

Sensabaugh is projected to be selected in the mid-first round of the NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday, June 22.