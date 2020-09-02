Ohio State football player says he’s recovering well after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State University football player Haskell Garrett provided an update on his condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Columbus officers responded to Chittenden Avenue, which is about a half mile from campus, for a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Police said they followed the blood trail and found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his face. (Watch a past report in the video, above.)

“I would first like to thank God for keeping his hedge of protection during this time,” the defensive tackle posted on Twitter Tuesday evening. “I want to thank the first responders from the Columbus PD, the EMTs, and the doctors and nurses who took care of me at the Wexner Medical Center. I also want to thank all of my family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during this awful circumstance.”

Garrett said he is OK and his recovery is going well.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

