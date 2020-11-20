Ohio State Football lands top recruit in class of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Football program has landed Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is widely considered the top recruit in the class of 2022.

He announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Thursday.

Ewers stands 6-foot-3, and weighs 205-pounds. He was previously committed to Texas. He de-committed from the Longhorns in October.

ESPN reports that the standout quarterback received college scholarship offers from nearly every program in the country.

Ewers is now the 8th player to commit to the Buckeyes for the class of 2022.

