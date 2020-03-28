Ohio State Football lands five-star running back ranked #13 in the nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Football Program received some big news on the recruiting front on Friday, as five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson announced his commitment to play for the Buckeyes.
Watch the video above to see some of his highlights.
Henderson is a native of Hopewell, Virginia, and is rated the #13 overall player in the country in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN.
During his junior campaign at Hopewell, Henderson piled up 3,000 all-purpose yards, and finished with 53 touchdowns.
Henderson chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Texas.