Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There are currently 192 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio State Football lands five-star running back ranked #13 in the nation

Sports

Five-star Running Back TreVeyon Henderson verbally committed to Ohio State on Friday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Football Program received some big news on the recruiting front on Friday, as five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson announced his commitment to play for the Buckeyes.

Watch the video above to see some of his highlights.

Henderson is a native of Hopewell, Virginia, and is rated the #13 overall player in the country in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN.

During his junior campaign at Hopewell, Henderson piled up 3,000 all-purpose yards, and finished with 53 touchdowns.

Henderson chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS