Ohio State fans excited as season ticket sales return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Ohio State University football season tickets are going on sale, with the hope to have full capacity inside the Shoe this fall.

Some fans are already chomping at the bit to score a seat of their own.

“We were just sitting by the lake and figuring out how I was going to do that!” said Kayleigh Robinson.

Robinson is a student and diehard OSU fan who is eager to see her team in person for the first time in more than a year.

“So much fun, even in the freezing cold, just to go and have something to do on Saturdays,” she said.

And other fans said that when it comes to being there in person, nothing else compares.

“It’s different than watching it on television, I’ll tell you that!” said Thomas Huston.

Huston works as a barber at 12th on Twelfth in Columbus. He’s also an OSU fan who said he hasn’t been to a game since 2018. Now, he’s looking forward to going back and having a crowd of people celebrating with him.

“You know, to have the stands back open at full capacity, I mean, I think it’s going to be a great season, it’s going to make for a great season,” he said.

While COVID-19 safety protocols will still be in place, fans like Robinson said she’s all for it, so long as fans can be there in person.

“Very excited, that hopefully stuff is getting back to normal, that we can get back to the stadium and back to celebrating our football team,” Robinson said.

Faculty and staff tickets will go on sale June 2 while the sale of student tickets starts on Monday, June 21.