COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 2-1 record during its Hawaii trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has made its debut in the college basketball rankings this season.

Ohio State (5-1), has been ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, its first appearance in the rankings this season. This past week, the Buckeyes defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech to claim fifth place at the Maui Invitational. Its lone loss was in the first round to San Diego State.

The AP Poll had a massive shakeup after former No. 1 North Carolina lost twice this past week. Houston is now the top-ranked team in the country, the first time the Cougars have reached that spot in 40 years.

The Buckeyes will play an all-ranked matchup on Wednesday as they meet No. 17 Duke in Durham at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. After that showdown, OSU returns home to play St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 28, 2022)