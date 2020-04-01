Ohio State commit, South Range standout eagerly awaits return to the field

The future Buckeye spoke with Sports Team 27 about how he's coping without playing baseball this Spring.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Junior standout and Ohio State commit Jake Gehring is disappointed that spring sports aren’t being played.

Watch the video to hear his complete interview.

Last season, Gehring was a member of the WKBN Diamond Kings for the second straight season.

He led the Raiders at the plate, batting .415 on the season. Gehring also dazzled on the mound, posting an undefeated record of 8-0. His 100 strikeouts set a new single-season record.