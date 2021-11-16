Ohio State, Cincinnati hold spots in College Football Playoff poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Cincinnati both held their spots in the third edition of the College Football Playoff poll. The Buckeyes rank No. 4 while the Bearcats rank No. 5 Tuesday.
This past weekend, Ohio State (9-1) steamrolled Purdue 59-31 while Cincinnati (10-0) came out 45-28 winners over South Florida.
The Buckeyes are now preparing to face Michigan State (9-1) in the last home game of the regular season Saturday at noon.
Michigan State was ranked No. 7 in Tuesday’s poll, while Michigan (9-1), the Buckeyes’ last opponent for the season, came in at No. 6.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats host SMU at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Full week 3 College Football Playoff rankings:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Mississippi
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego State
- NC State
- Arkansas
- UTSA
- Utah
- Houston
- Mississippi State