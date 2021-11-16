Ohio State, Cincinnati hold spots in College Football Playoff poll

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Emeka Egbuka #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball in the fourth quarter during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Cincinnati both held their spots in the third edition of the College Football Playoff poll. The Buckeyes rank No. 4 while the Bearcats rank No. 5 Tuesday.

Top 4

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State

This past weekend, Ohio State (9-1) steamrolled Purdue 59-31 while Cincinnati (10-0) came out 45-28 winners over South Florida.

The Buckeyes are now preparing to face Michigan State (9-1) in the last home game of the regular season Saturday at noon.

Michigan State was ranked No. 7 in Tuesday’s poll, while Michigan (9-1), the Buckeyes’ last opponent for the season, came in at No. 6.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats host SMU at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Full week 3 College Football Playoff rankings: