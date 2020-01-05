Ohio State CB Shaun Wade says he’s returning to Buckeyes for 2020 season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OSU Cornerback Shaun Wade announced he’ll be returning to play for the Buckeyes next year.
In a YouTube video posted Saturday, Wade announced he won’t enter the NFL draft and will instead be returning the Ohio State University to play in the 2020 season.
Wade, a redshirt sophomore, has played in 27 total games for the Buckeyes with four interceptions.
He was ejected for targeting in the Fiesta Bowl after referees determined he lowered his helmet on a sack against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.