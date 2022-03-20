UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s hockey team beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen 4 championship to give the Buckeyes their first National Championship in school history.

OSU is only the fifth team in women’s hockey history to win the national title.

The Buckeyes scored the go-ahead goal with 6:40 seconds left in the 3rd period. Kenzie Hauswirth was credited with the goal after firing a shot on goal that hit off a Bulldog defenders’ skate and slid into the net.

Paetyn Levis scored the first goal of the game for OSU on a power play four minutes and 10 second into the second period. Minnesota Duluth answered with its first goal 12 minutes and 42 second into the 2nd period and the teams remained tied entering the third period.

OSU scored 24 second into the 3rd period to take a 2-1 lead on a goal by Clair DeGeorge, but the Buckeyes allowed a goal less than two minutes later to tie the game once again.

This was the first national championship that featured two female head coaches: Nadine Muzerall (Ohio State) and Maura Crowell (Minnesota Duluth).

Muzerall had plenty of experience in the title game as a coach and a player prior to arriving in Columbus. During her five-year stint as an assistant coach for Minnesota, she won four national titles (2012-13-15-16). She also won two national championships as a player in 2000 and 2001.