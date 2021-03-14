Ohio State learns seeding and first round opponent in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State received a No. 2 seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, its highest seeding since 2013.

Despite losing 91-88 in OT to Illinois in the Big Ten Championship on Sunday, Ohio State benefitted from wins over Purdue and Michigan to improve their tournament rank.

Prior to the Big Ten Tournament, OSU lost four games in a row. But three of those four losses came to teams ranked in the top five: Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.

Ohio State went to the Elite Eight the last time it was a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Buckeyes have not made it past the second round since that 2013 tournament. The Buckeyes last played in the Final 4 in 2012.

Nine Big Ten teams made the Big Dance breaking the record of eight teams selected in 2019. The Big Ten was also projected to send at least nine teams to last year’s tournament before it was canceled.