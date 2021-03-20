OSU’s E.J. Liddell receives hate-filled messages after NCAA Tournament loss

FILE – Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, top, tries to block a shot by Illinois guard Adam Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. Liddell was named to The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, an all-Big Ten 1st team player this year, says he’s received multiple hate-filled messages and threats via social media.

Liddell posted screen shots of those threats to his social media late Friday night, hours after Ohio State suffered an upset loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament opening round. OSU became the ninth No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose an opening round game.

The messages to Liddell included racial insults and direct threats of harm.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith tells NBC4 the athletic department has worked with Liddell to file a complaint with OSU police. Smith says the police will determine the next steps and who else gets involved in any investigation.

Smith and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann both released statements Saturday morning in support of Liddell.

Liddell was Ohio State’s leading scorer and rebounder this season. He scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday’s game.