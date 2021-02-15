Ohio State sticks to No. 4 spot in Top 25 for men’s basketball

Ohio State guard CJ Walker, left, dives for a loose ball against Indiana guard Armaan Franklin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State remained at No. 4 Monday in the Associated Press Top 25 for men’s basketball.

The top four remain unchanged, with Ohio State behind Gonzaga, Baylor and Big Ten opponent Michigan. Moving up one spot to No. 5 was Illinois of the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes (17-4) posted wins last week over Maryland and Indiana. Their next game is Thursday at Penn State, and then they play Sunday against Michigan at Value City Arena.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (20-0) Baylor (17-0) Michigan (14-1) Ohio State (17-4) Illinois (14-5) Houston (17-2) Virginia (15-3) Alabama (17-5) Oklahoma (13-5) Villanova (13-3) Iowa (15-6) Texas (13-5) West Virginia (14-6) Creighton (16-5) Texas Tech (14-6) Florida State (11-3) Southern California (17-3) Virginia Tech (14-4) Tennessee (14-5) Missouri (13-5) Wisconsin (15-7) Loyola Chicago (18-4) Kansas (15-7) Arkansas (16-5) San Diego State (15-4)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, Virginia Commonwealth 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1