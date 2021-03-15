Ohio State moves up in men’s basketball Top 25

Ohio State guard CJ Walker (13) drives on Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State, the No. 2 seeds in the South Regional, begins tournament play Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An impressive run in the Big Ten tournament helped Ohio State move up in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

The Buckeyes (21-9) moved up two places to No. 7 in the rankings after advancing to the tournament final before falling to Illinois 91-88 in overtime. Along the way, Ohio State defeated Michigan and Purdue, both ranked teams.

Next is the NCAA Tournament. Ohio State, the No. 2 seeds in the South Regional, begins tournament play Friday against Oral Roberts in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Gonzaga (26-0) held onto the No. 1 spot. Second was Illinois (23-6), followed by Baylor (22-2) and Michigan (20-4). Other ranked Big Ten teams included No. 8 Iowa (21-8) and No. 20 Purdue (18-9).

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (26-0) Illinois (23-6) Baylor (22-2) Michigan (20-4) Alabama (24-6) Houston (24-3) Ohio State (21-9) Iowa (21-8) Texas (19-7) Arkansas (22-6) Oklahoma State (20-8) Kansas (20-8) West Virginia (18-9) Florida State (16-6) Virginia (18-6) San Diego State (23-4) Loyola Chicago (24-4) Villanova (16-6) Creighton (20-8) Purdue (18-9) Texas Tech (17-10) Colorado (22-8) BYU (20-6)

(tie) Southern California (22-7)

25. Virginia Tech (15-6)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1