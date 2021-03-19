Kyle Young will miss Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opener

Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) shoots over Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday with one of its best shooters on the bench.

Senior forward Kyle Young will not play against Oral Roberts as he recovers from a concussion that also kept him out of two Big Ten tournament games last week. Young, who is from Canton, shoots 54.3% from the field and 43.1% from three-point range.

Young was hurt last Friday in a win over Purdue. He did not return for that game and was also absent from a win over Michigan and a loss to Illinois in the tournament final. This injury marks Young’s second concussion in three weeks.

The Buckeyes (21-9) are the second seed in the NCAA South Regional and huge favorites over No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) in their first-round game. If they win, they would play Florida or Virginia Tech on Sunday.