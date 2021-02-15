Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lisbon recovery center offers free suicide intervention training
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Arctic blast grips much of the U.S.; what’s next after second Trump impeachment acquittal
Live
Top Stories
12-year-old shoots home intruder in NC after 73-year-old woman is shot
Video
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
COVID-19 vaccine opening up to more Ohioans on Monday
Myanmar security forces intensify crackdown on protesters
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Ohio State basketball
Liddell’s 19 points power No. 4 Ohio State over Indiana
Trending on WKBN.com
Owner of Mercer County company charged with tax evasion
Federal prosecutors oppose compassionate release for man who had eight guns in Youngstown drug case
Monday morning winter storm update
Video
COVID-19 vaccine opening up to more Ohioans on Monday
AAA explains why gas prices are increasing
Video