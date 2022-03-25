COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State basketball standout E.J. Liddell announced via Twitter that he will be leaving the Buckeyes and head to the NBA Draft.

The OSU junior averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game this past year.

He also scored in double-figures in each of the games he played in this season.

Liddell was a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection and consensus All-American this season.

He became the 33rd Buckeye in program history with 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.