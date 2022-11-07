You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate home game of 2022 for OSU. This game will also mark the 599th official game at the Horseshoe.

No. 2 Ohio State is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS (Georgia, Michigan, TCU) with just three regular season games to go. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 21-7 at Ryan Field to move to 9-0.

Just one Buckeye game on the schedule currently does not have a kickoff time set: Nov. 19 at. Maryland.