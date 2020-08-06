Ohio State among top-ranked teams in preseason coaches poll

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Ohio State opens preseason training camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, with strict coronavirus protocols in place and under a cloud of uncertainty about whether a revised 10-game season will even be played at all. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll, which was released on Thursday.

For the second straight year, Clemson sits in the top spot heading into the season. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes.

The Buckeyes received 17 first-place votes in the poll.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten Championships. The Buckeyes are slated to kickoff the season September 3 at Illinois.