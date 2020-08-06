Ohio State among top-ranked teams in preseason coaches poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll, which was released on Thursday.
For the second straight year, Clemson sits in the top spot heading into the season. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes.
The Buckeyes received 17 first-place votes in the poll.
Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten Championships. The Buckeyes are slated to kickoff the season September 3 at Illinois.