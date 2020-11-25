Ohio State #4 in first College Football Playoff Rankings for 2020 season

The first rankings of the season were released Tuesday night

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University was ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Ohio State is ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches poll this week. Both polls have the same top four: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with those same four teams coming in 1-4 in the CFP rankings.

The full first rankings are:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Northwestern
  9. Georgia
  10. Miami
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa State
  14. BYU
  15. Oregon
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Texas
  18. USC
  19. North Carolina
  20. Costal Carolina
  21. Marshall
  22. Auburn
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Iowa
  25. Tulsa

The Buckeyes made the playoff last season, falling 29-23 to Clemson in a semifinal in a game played at the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State closes out this season with games at Illinois on Saturday, at Michigan State on Dec. 5 and against Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 12. All three games will kick off at noon.

The Buckeyes (4-0) lead the East Division in the Big Ten. The conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.

This year, the playoff semifinals are scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The championship game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

